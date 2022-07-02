Spire Wealth Management Sells 423 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.