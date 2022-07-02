Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

