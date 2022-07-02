Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 394 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

