Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,451 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.46.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.