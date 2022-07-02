Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,627 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

EA opened at $122.73 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

