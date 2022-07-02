AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.28.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

