Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,792 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

