Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

