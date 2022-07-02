Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,321 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,408.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

