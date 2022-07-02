Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Director Stephen M. Cook Buys 1,714 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $10,883.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,402.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RSVRW opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

