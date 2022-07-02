Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Steven Boland Buys 34,199 Shares of Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland purchased 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$17,099.50 ($11,874.65).
Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Steven Boland purchased 3,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$1,530.00 ($1,062.50).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.
About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services (Get Rating)
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; cuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.
