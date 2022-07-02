Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Declines By 35.3%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 6,404,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 369.7 days.

UniCredit stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

