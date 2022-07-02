Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 36.7%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.5 days.

Shares of Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Times Neighborhood has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

