Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 28.46%. Equities analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

