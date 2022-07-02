Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Declines By 39.5%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,521,900 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 2,516,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vinda International stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

About Vinda International (Get Rating)

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

