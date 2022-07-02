Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Decreases By 39.0%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of TUERF opened at $4.92 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

TUERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

