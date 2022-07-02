Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UVRBF opened at $1.97 on Friday. Universal Robina has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Get Universal Robina alerts:

About Universal Robina (Get Rating)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.