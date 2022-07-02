Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 498,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 342,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 3.07.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTLR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

