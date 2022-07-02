Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.