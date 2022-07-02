Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $330,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.