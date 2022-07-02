WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

