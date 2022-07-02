Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,268,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $346,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.