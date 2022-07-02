Cardinal Capital Management Buys 5,157 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $4,913,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

