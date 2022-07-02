26,520 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

NYSE:LZB opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.