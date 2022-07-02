NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $231,900 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $18.77 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

