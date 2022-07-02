Cardinal Capital Management Makes New Investment in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

Shares of TMFG stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

