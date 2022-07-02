Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 2,386 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,540. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

