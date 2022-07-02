SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

