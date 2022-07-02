TheStreet Downgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to C+

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

MAR stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

