Cardinal Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,615 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

CCSI stock opened at 45.00 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 54.05.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at 38,520.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

