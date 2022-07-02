Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,082 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

