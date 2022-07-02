First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 805.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 232,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

