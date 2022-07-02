First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

