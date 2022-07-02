First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average is $214.92. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

