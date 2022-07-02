First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

SCHD stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61.

