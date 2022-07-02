Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,663 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

