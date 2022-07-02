Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

