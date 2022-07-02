Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $210.08 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.77. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

