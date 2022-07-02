Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

