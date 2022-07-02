Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 39,358 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,358 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

