Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.99 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $420,100,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,159.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,031.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,010.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.