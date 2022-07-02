Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,877 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

