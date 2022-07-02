Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,075 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

