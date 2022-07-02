Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 504 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

CMG opened at $1,306.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,336.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,474.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

