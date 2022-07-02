Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.