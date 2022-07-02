Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 696 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

DXCM stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

