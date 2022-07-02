Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 104,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

MPC stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

