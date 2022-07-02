Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,597,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 689,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 319,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,432 shares in the last quarter.

HYT opened at $9.62 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

