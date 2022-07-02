Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 291,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 166,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

