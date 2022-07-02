Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.06 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

